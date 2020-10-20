Spurred on by the historic victory recorded at the Nurburgring 24-hour endurance race nearly four weeks ago, BMW is setting its sights on the next big 24-hour venue: the Spa-Francorchamps. Set to take place this weekend, in Belgium, the upcoming race will see three BMW M6 GT3 cars lining up at the starting line, in hopes of repeating the iconic performance recorded in 2018 when the M6 GT3 actually won.

Two of the cars will be running under the Walkenhorst Motorsport colors. The #34 M6 GT3 will be driven by Indianapolis winners Nick Catsburg and Augusto Farfus, joined by BMW works driver Philipp Eng, who already has two victories at Spa to his name – in 2016 with ROWE Racing and 2018 with Walkenhorst Motorsport. The #35 car will have regular drivers David Pittard and Martin Tomczyk behind the wheel while Nürburgring 24 Hours winner Nick Yelloly will join them as well.

“It is one GT highlight after another at the moment, and it is fantastic to see that we are challenging for podiums and race wins wherever we race with the BMW M6 GT3,” said BMW Group Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt, for whom the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps will be the last major endurance race in his current role.

“We recently celebrated the long-awaited win at the Nürburgring 24 Hours, but have also shown at Indianapolis, in the GTD class of the IMSA series, in the ADAC GT Masters, and in the Italian GT Championship that the BMW M6 GT3 is capable of winning virtually every race. We obviously want to carry that momentum to Spa-Francorchamps, where we have had three overall victories since 2015. Personally, I would obviously be delighted to be able to celebrate one last time with the team at my last big race as BMW Group Motorsport Director,” he added.

The third BMW M6 GT3 to compete will do so in the Pro-Am Class. This is where Boutsen Ginion will field an M6 GT3 wearing a special livery created by Peter Halley, who took his inspiration from BMW Art Cars. Karim Ojjeh, Gilles Vannelet, Benjamin Lessennes and BMW works driver Jens Klingmann will share the driving duties of the #10 car which will be easily spotted on the track, thanks to its colorful livery.