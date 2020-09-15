What sets simple cars and luxury cars apart can usually be found in the reason for why they’re made Models part of the former category are usually meant to be practical and take you simply from point A to point B, which is the main purpose of a car. The latter though, they do things in style and that can make all the difference in the world for some customers. Luckily for BMW customers, the Bavarians offer a variety of those stylish, luxurious materials for more lavish lifestyles.

Continue Reading Below

Configuring your dream car with so many options car become a bit of a chore, especially if you don’t exactly know what you can add to your car. First world problems, I know. When looking at the list of options you’ve got for your BMW it’s easy to get overwhelmed. That’s why the video below might come in handy.

What you should know first and foremost is that the amount of color and material choices will vary depending on the car you’re configuring.

If we’re talking about a 1 Series, the choices are a lot more limited, while going up in the range reveals a whole new universe. The 7 Series, for example, can be had in a myriad of combinations. You have your standard choices you can find on the BMW configurator, the Individual catalog and then there’s the Individual Manufaktur choice. In the video below we get to see the man who chooses all the available materials and colors for BMW models in the first place, Stefan Bohm.

And Stefan seems to know what he’s doing. The 7 Series he brought to the presentation is out of this world. The exterior is dressed up in Frozen Bluestone with orange accents and wheels and looks absolutely stunning, while the interior is done in a combination of Smoke White and Night Blue leather that’s just breathtaking. According to Stefan this is a unique setup and we believe him. That’s not all though, check out the full video for more.