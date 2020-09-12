Imagine combining what are potentially the two best sedans BMW ever made? By that, I mean taking the powertrain from the best sport sedan BMW ever made and stuffing it into possibly the best looking, nicest riding sedan it’s ever made. Some crazy genius decided to take the V8 and six-speed manual gearbox from an E39 BMW M5 and stuff it into the gorgeous body of an E38 BMW 7 Series, thus creating what could be the most perfect BMW ever. And it’s for sale.

This Frankenstein M5/7 Series is currently up for sale on Cars and Bids, the new auction site from Doug DeMuro. At the time of writing this, the current bid is at $11,500 and there are still five days left. So it’s not going to be cheap. But it’s worth the money. It’s worth all the moneys.

The car started off life as a short wheelbase E38 BMW 740i M Sport but in 2017 it had its powertrain and drivetrain swapped with an E39 M5’s. So it now has a 4.9 liter naturally-aspirated V8 with a six-speed manual gearbox (*grins in Jason Statham*). Additionally, it gets Supersprint mufflers, Bilstein dampers, H&R springs and a tablet running either Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The drivetrain has 143,000 miles on the odometer but there is a risk that the mileage for the rest of the car has been rolled back.

Personally, I don’t really like the idea of buying a car with a powertrain swap, as I deeply worry that it might not work properly. Having said that, this car, to me at least, is worth taking the risk on. It combines the best aspects of the two best sedans in BMW’s history into one awesome package. So it gets the stunning looks and great cabin of an E38 7 Series with the brilliant powertrain of the E39 BMW M5.

[Source: Cars and Bids]