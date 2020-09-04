We’ve seen plenty of drag races featuring the new BMW X3 M Competition. However, somehow, we didn’t get to see the M SUV against a Tesla. Well, that issue has been solved now by the guys over at Edmunds. They set up a drag race between the BMW, a Tesla Model Y Performance Performance (no, really, that’s its name) and the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Coupe. I know the Merc should be pitted against the X4 M Competition but there’s no reason for such splitting hairs right now, both cars use the same powertrains, be it in coupe or ‘regular’ flavors.

Continue Reading Below

This is also the first time I saw an X3 M Competition perform so badly. Yes, I might’ve ruined your viewing pleasure but something definitely felt off here. I’ve seen the X3 M Competition going against the GLC 63 S and that’s not how things went down.

There’s just too much speed difference between them. I’m not saying the AMG couldn’t win, I’m just saying that the two should be a lot closer. Therefore, I choose to blame the driver and the overly-complicated M Setup – even though configuring M cars has gotten a lot easier recently.

As for the specs, they are pretty much straightforward but what’s interesting is that we get to see three different approaches in one race. The BMW uses a straight six, the Merc a V8 while the Tesla is, of course, electric. The X3 M Competition has 503 HP at its disposal, as does the AMG.

The Model Y is the Performance model and is fitted with the Performance package on top of that. Therefore, it should be making around 500 HP and 500 lb-ft of torque. Albeit nobody really knows how much it is.

Read Also:

Since the Model Y is an EV, has all-wheel drive and is also somehow lighter than the other two cars, I expected it to simply shoot away from standstill. The thing is, the AMG was faster a couple of times off the line. Interesting, to say the least, especially since the Tesla has instant torque. The Merc actually even managed to win a drag race. Impressive stuff.