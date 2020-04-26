PHOTO GALLERY: BMW X4 M Competition (F98) in Donington Grey metallic

Here comes yet another eye-catching gallery with the BMW X4 M Competition, this time featured in the classy Donington Grey metallic. With the advent of the first generation of the X4 M, BMW has forcefully secured its echelon of high-performance Sports Activity models. Now, the Bavarians have no less than four distinctive offering from the X3 M up to the X6 M.

Like the new X3 M, the F98 X4 M is available in two power stages. The standard X4 M comes with 480 PS / 473 hp, while the outrageous X4 M Competition is capable of up to 510 PS / 503 hp.

The engine roaring underneath the hood is the multi-awarded straight-six BMW S58 powerplant with TwinPower Turbo technology.

The new BMW X4 M Competition looks particularly elegant and confident in the shiny Donington Grey metallic. This light shade of silver also accentuates the harmonious silhouette of the high-performance Sports Activity Coupe.

Inside, the X4 M Competition features the special Sakhir Orange/Black Merino leather upholstery with special ///M guilting. The car is also equipped with BMW iDrive 6.0 infotainment interface, with digitally-rendered analogue gauges.

Beginning with April 2020, the BMW X3 M and X4 M is offered with the standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional and with the latest OS 7.0 infotainment interface, which features a specific ///M digital instrument cluster, similar to the ones found on the X5 M/X6 M/M8 models.

In the newest gallery, the X4 M Competition meets the deserted Australian Outback and joins the X3 M Competition in the drifting fun.

Check out more photos from the Australian market launch event of the X4 M below. Enjoy!