An electric SUV versus a V8 high-performance crossover – Is that a fair fight? That’s the question some of these recent drag races aim to answer. This latest drag race pits the 2020 Tesla Model Y Performance agains the previous generation BMW X6 M. But like the Tesla is not your ordinary model, the X6 M is quite a bit modified.

Thanks to a series of upgrades from G-Power, this BMW X6 M makes a whooping 750 horsepower. Under the VENTURI bonnet made of carbon, an in-depth optimization of the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 ensures the considerable extra power. The engine now has modified turbochargers, G-POWER downpipes along with catalytic converters, and the G-POWER V3 performance software in conjunction with a removal of the Vmax limitation.

In this new version, the G-Power monster SUV delivers 750 hp with 6,500 redline and 723 lb-ft of torque. All that power helps the G-Power X6 M can complete a quarter mile in just 11.5 seconds, and has a top speed of 186 miles per hour.

Clearly, that power output puts the Tesla Model Y to shame with its 456 horsepower. But the Tesla has an ace up its sleeve – instant torque. Also, the pair of electric motors in the Tesla says can hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.5 seconds. The quarter mile comes in at 11.9 seconds.

In every drag race there are multiple factors that can play an an important role in the final output. From the driver and the tires to the track and aero features, they can all affect the results. So let’s take a look at this video and see who took the top prize: