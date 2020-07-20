With the launch of the new X3 M Competition, BMW finally brought out a competitor for cars like the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S or the Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV. That said, the BMW had some really tough competitors to face and the job ahead definitely didn’t look easy. The first reviews of the car told us that’s quite a formidable model on the track but, as is the case with any car, it also had a couple of drawbacks.

Continue Reading Below

Nevertheless, for most people, the BMW X3 M will provide more performance than they could ever possibly need. The video below proves that in spades, as it shows the BMW taking on its main rival from Stuttgart, in a straight line acceleration comparison. It’s not a drag race, but rather just a video made up of two clips, one for each car, going all out on an unrestricted Autobahn, in the typical AutoTopNL fashion.

As you can see from the clip, the two cars are marginally slower than what the manufacturers claim. The BMW X3 M Competition is said to be capable of reaching 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds from standstill.

We’ve even seen tests with faster times, but for some reason, it was slower here, at 4.27 seconds. The AMG was also slower, doing the sprint in 3.9 seconds, compared to the claimed figure of 3.8, offered by AMG.

Read Also:

The two continue accelerating really hard up into triple digit territory posting pretty unbelievable numbers for such tall and heavy models. 0-200 km/h (0-124 mph) takes 14.6 seconds in the BMW and 13.92 in the Mercedes, while the 100-200 km/h (62-124 mph) acceleration takes 10.33 seconds in the X3 M Competition and 10.02 in the AMG.

The 250 km/h (155 mph) mark is hit in 27.85 seconds in the BMW and 25.15 seconds in the Merc. Is this sort of comparison enough for someone to make up their mind? Probably not, but it’s interesting nonetheless.