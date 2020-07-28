Before the BMW M1, the car of choice for BMW Motorsport to go racing with was the 3.0 CSL. It was a dominant car back in the early ’70s on the race track and, partially because of that, it was a hugely desirable road car. It still is in fact. So much so that this specific 1972 BMW 3.0 CSL just sold for $175,000 on Bring-a-Trailer.

The specific ’72 CSL in question was original purchased and delivered in Italy, wearing its original Golf Yellow paint. However, some time during the ’70s, the car was imported to the ‘States and during the ’90s was given a comprehensive restoration. Not only that, during its time here in America, it also received a new engine. So now, rather than using the old 3.0 liter naturally-aspirated inline-six, it has a 3.5 liter naturally-aspirated inline-six with dual Weber carburetors from an ’80s BMW.

It’s also since been painted in black and given some M-colored pinstripes, as well as the old-school 3.0 CSL “Batmobile” aerodynamics, including the iconic rear wing. It also has Getrag five-speed manual gearbox, which was fitted to replace its original four-speed, and some interior bits. Though, it still retains is gorgeous 14″ ALPINA wheels and looks like it came from the factory. Included in the sale is also the car’s original 3.0 liter engine block, which is a nice touch for the new owner, who can make it a decorative piece in their home or garage.

This is one of the cleanest and most well-restored BMW 3.0 CSL examples we’ve ever seen, maybe even the cleanest. So even though it’s not all-original, it still warrants a high price tag. It’s not as jaw-dropping as the $250,000 for the E30 BMW M3 we saw last week but it’s still quite a shocking amount of money.

Source: Bring-a-Trailer]