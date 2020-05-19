1972 BMW 3.0 CSL previously owned by Jay Kay going under the hammer

The BMW 3.0 CSL is a legendary car for a couple of reasons. Even if we leave out the outrageous exterior design that earned it the “Batmobile” nickname, the 3.0 CSL is the first car developed under the Motorsport colors. The BMW M division was in its incipient phase back then and the 3.0 CSL helped it become the legendary division it is today.

As if that wasn’t enough, today we’re showing you one that’s going under the hammer Saturday. This one was owned by Jamiroquai’s own Jay Kay.

The singer/songwriter is known for his impressive collection of cars. He is one of those celebrities who has a real taste for cars and owned several special models over the years. This one is special as well.

According to Silverstone Auctions, the ones setting everything up, this is the best BMW E9 they have ever seen.It is 1 of 500 1972 3.0 CSL E9s made in right-hand drive and finished in Chamonix White with 62,000 miles on the clock.

Not the actual car

This version also has, from new, the City Pack which included electric windows, additional soundproofing and full bumpers and wheel arch extensions. The owner prior to Jay Kay found the car in storage where it had been for a number of years and set about restoring it to its original beauty.

The history file shows the extent to which the previous owner went to ensure this car would be one of the finest CSLs. The car is expected to get an estimated £135,000 to £155,000 ($165,000 – $190,000).

The auction will be held online and will kick off at 14:00 BST. There will be 86 cars on offer, a Harley Davidson motorcycle and 13 personalized number plates, which are all the hype in the UK right now.

Since this is an online event, customers from all around the world can participate, if interested. Buyers will be able to bid via several online bidding partners, phone or leave a commission bid. Fees for this auction have been set at 10% plus VAT for Buyers.