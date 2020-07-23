The guys from Dinan need no introduction. They are basically the AC Schnitzer of the US, offering incredibly well-designed products for BMW cars, without voiding your warranty. The team has recently brought out a new exhaust system for the BMW X3 M and X4 M models, compatible with Competition versions as well. The new axle-back system doesn’t just change the note of the exhaust but has other benefits as well.

According to Dinan, their measurements on the dyno showed that, when fitted with their exhaust, BMW X3 M models gained up to 8 horsepower and 6 lb-ft of torque. That’s not a lot, but considering it comes with a better sound as well and a lighter construction (saving up 5 lbs compared to the stock version) it makes a compelling case for it. The design isn’t too shabby either, although you’re only going to see the four 114 mm tailpipes at the back available in either ceramic black or a polished finish.

The exhaust is made of 100% 304 brushed stainless steel and has TIG welding that looks very nicely done. It is also a bit wider than the stock configuration. Whereas the cars come with 70 mm pipes for the exhaust from the assembly line, the Dinan version has a diameter of 76 mm. As usual, the exhaust works with the car’s computer, allowing you to control the valves in the final silencers just like you would on a stock model.

All things considered, many people will only change their exhausts based on the sound and, as you can hear from the soundbites below, the Dinan exhaust has a very nice sound to it. It’s not too loud, not too raspy, just right. It’s also not expensive, considering it’s coming from a well-known tuner like Dinan. At $2,300 it’s actually a good deal. Check it out in the photos and video below.