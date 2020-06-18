To be honest, now probably isn’t the wisest time, financially to buy a brand-new car. Especially one as expensive as a BMW X3 M, which wears a starting sticker price north of $70,000. With most of the world still facing the effects of a global pandemic, the financial world is still in a bit of confusion. Many people are out of work and many businesses are hurting financially, so even people who are still working from home can face an uncertain future. So we’re not advising going out and buying a nearly six-figure performance SUV at the moment.

However, if you’re mind is made up and you want to buy an expensive car right now, there may not be a better time to buy the X3 M. Reason being is that BMW is offering a pretty great financing deal on both the X3 M and X4 M, specifically.

Like most auto manufacturers, BMW is offering excellent financing on all of its cars during this pandemic. For all BMW M cars, qualifying customers can receive 0.9-percent financing for 60 months. However, for the BMW X3 M and X4 M, specifically, customers can also get up to $5,750 in cash incentives on top of the low interest rate. That could be very attractive to any potential X3 M customers. BMW M may also never offer this sort of deal on these cars again, so this might be the perfect time to pick up the performance SUV of your dreams.

Admittedly, the idea of buying a very expensive, gas-guzzling performance SUV during a time when so many people are out of work, scraping along just to make ends meet, seems a bit insensitive but, if you have the means and can comfortably do so, why not take advantage of this great offer? Plus, if you’re going to spend the money at some point anyway, might as well buy a BMW X3 M now and get something to enjoy while we all face unsettling uncertainty.

