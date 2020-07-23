If the most powerful MINI today wasn’t fast enough, then German tuning Manhart can help out. They just unveiled their tuning package for the MINI JCW GP dubbed GP3 F350. The four-cylinder turbo, which already has 306 hp from the factory, receives a further performance increase in Wuppertal. The total power output? A whooping 350 horsepower which will certainly turn the MINI JCW GP into one of the most exciting cars on the road.

After the tech revision, the BMW B48 engine also offers a maximum torque of 530 Newton meters, which is far from what most drivers expect in a small car in this segment. The increase in performance was achieve with the help of an Airtec intercooler and an ECU remapping.

Furthermore, Manhart secured the support of the MINI specialists from Beek Auto Racing in Hague. The tuning package for the drivetrain is rounded off with a Remus sports exhaust system including four-stage flap control. There is also a replacement pipe for the gasoline particulate filter available on request.

The look of the Manhart GP3 ​​F350 will also stand out in the crowd. The standard fender flares and the huge rear wing of the MINI John Cooper Works GP get some golden accents. Next, the air inlets and the diffuser are also painted with the same golden accents.

To match, the roof, the exterior mirrors and even the small GP logo on the rear are kept in gold, which creates a particularly strong contrast with the matte black foiling of the rest of the vehicle.

Driving dynamics are very important for the MINI GP, so Manhart installed a suspension kit lowering the car by 20 millimeters at the front and 15 millimeters at the rear. In the future, an adjustable coilover suspension from AST Suspension will be offered.

Last on the list of current upgrades are the 19-inch Manhart Concave One wheels with yellow accents as well.