Trying to keep the MINI Hardtop relevant in these conditions is not an easy thing to do. Special editions sometimes do the trick and MINI USA just announced the arrival of the new 2021 MINI Coral Red Edition Hardtops for the domestic market. The special editions will be available for both the 2-door and 4-door hardtop models and prices are going to kick off at $33,275 for the 2 Door and $34,520 for the 4 Door, plus an additional $850 Destination & Handling fee.

Continue Reading Below

The new models will arrive at dealers next month and they come with exclusive features which are meant to be a throwback to the original Mini. As the name implies, the cars will come dressed up in Coral Red Metallic, a color that is normally not available for the hardtop, being offered exclusively for the Clubman models. The color scheme is completed by black accents on the roof and side mirrors, Piano Black to be more precise.

The same color will be used for the headlight rings, taillight rings, and grille frame, as well as front and rear MINI Wings badges and door handles. On the inside, the car features matching Piano Black trim and Carbon Black Leatherette upholstery. The MINI Coral Red Edition also comes standard with LED Headlights and Fog Lights with Union Jack LED tail lights, along with 17” Rail Spoke 2-Tone wheels.

“We continue to create special edition offerings for our customers in the U.S. that are looking for unique new ways to express themselves through their vehicle,” said Patrick McKenna, MINI’s Head of Product Planning and Consumer Events, “With MINI’s rich heritage offering exclusive special editions, the MINI Coral Red Edition authentically reflects back on this heritage and the classic Mini 1100 Special.”

The Mini 1100 Special he’s referring to was launched in 1979 to mark 20 years since the first Mini was unveiled. It was offered in Metallic Rose or Metallic Silver paint and had Clubman-style bumpers along with other small details here and there. Only 300 MINI Coral Red hardtop special edition models will be built.