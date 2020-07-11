You’ve probably already heard of the BMW M4 GTS by now. If not, it’s a hardcore, track-oriented version of the BMW M4 that has no back seats, a standard roll cage, manually-adjustable dampers and a massive freaking wing. It was built as a track weapon and in quite limited numbers. BMW produced 803 units with a few extra for pre-production, press and demo cars. The production run breaks down to 278 left-hand-drive EU models, 120 right-hand-drive EU models and 405 North American models.

So if you live in the U.S., the odds of seeing an M4 GTS on the road are fairly slim. Therefore, we get excited when we come across one. But the BMW M4 GTS featured here today is not your “regular” model. Instead, it features an extensive tuning program, both inside and outside the car.

Exterior Upgrades

Let’s start with the wrap. This BMW M4 GTS was wrapped in a beautiful Yellow Avery Dennison vinyl, but not before getting a full protection film from XPEL. To enhance its looks even more, Japanese tuner 3D Design contributed with Carbon Fiber Side Skirts. In the rear, the GTS diffuser comes from Vorsteiner, while the RKP GT4 Rear Wing Risers are custom painted by IND Distribution.

Our friends at HRE Wheels have also joined this tuning program with their 20 inch S107SC two-piece FMR barrel wheels in satin black and gloss black. The wheels were then wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S, sized 265/30/20 front and 295/30/20 rear.

Interior Upgrades

Move inside and you will discover the Autotecknik competition shift paddles in Acid Orange by IND Distribution. There is also a custom steering wheel insert in Acid Orange, a Carbon Fiber DCT shifter and hand break/boot by IND Distribution. The latter also supplied the Fire Extinguisher and custom GTS floor mats.

Engine Upgrades

The folks at Eventuri provided their Intake System in orange kevlar and carbon Fiber, which, according to their website, provides an additional 15-20 horsepower. Carbahn Autoworks included a GTS Tune. Among a series of innovations in the BMW M4 GTS, one stands out in particular: The water injection. BMW took the S55 engine from the M4 and added water injection and some forged internals, like the crankshaft. With this system, power bumps up from 425 to 493 for GTS duty. But this particular model goes over 500 horsepower after all the upgrades.

As always, a photo gallery will better describe the car, so please take a look below:

[Photos by Kyndal @kjoe.media and @carnucopia]