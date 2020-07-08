There was zero doubt: the forthcoming BMW M3 will sport a massive, upright kidney grille with double horizontal slats. A lightly camouflaged G80 M3 test prototype has recently been caught in Munich showing off its pair of tall kidneys for the first time.

The new G80 M3 and G82 M4 generation will absolutely look the deal with their dramatic reinterpretation of the classic BMW kidney grille. The huge schnoz that debuted on the new 4 Series Coupe will be developed even further by these new high-end M automobiles.

The new M grille, that will be reserved for the future M3 and M4 Coupe, will feature larger and more upright kidneys, with a consistent visual separation between them and sporting horizontally-placed double louvres.

With the help of this new set of spy photos, we once again get a confirmation that the new M3 will share the front fascia with the new M4 Coupe, as it always traditionally did.

After so many visual confirmation since the leak in late October 2019, I think the kidney issue should be put to rest once and for all.

More powerful than ever, the new G80 M3 will boast a signature and individual front-end styling that further sets it apart from the standard 3 Series models.

Even at the rear-end, the new G80 M3 won’t look anything like your ordinary 3 Series. Although the tail lamps are shared, they receive a darker tint on the M3. The rear styling is further complemented by the quad, circular exhausts and the generous aero diffuser.

When the all-new M3 and M4 generations are officially premiered in September 2020, the looks of the high-performance models will also be enhanced with a set of light-alloy M wheels with intricate sports design, like the one shown in the latest scoops.

In addition to the front fascia, the new M3 and M4 will also share the powertrain. The core of the underpinnings will be the state-of-the-art BMW S58 3.0-liter, straight-six petrol engine boasting TwinPower Turbo technology.

Offered in two power versions, the new M3 will achieve a peak output of 353 kW / 480 PS (473 hp), while the cutting-edge M3 Competition will be rated at 375 kW / 510 PS (503 hp).

Initially, both the M3 and M3 Competition will be offered exclusively with rear-wheel drive traction in pure BMW fashion. Furthermore, the new 480 PS M3 will be offered solely with a six-speed manual gearbox, whereas the 510 PS M3 Competition will be equipped with the 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with M Drivelogic gear management.

The M3 and M3 Competition versions with the performance-tweaked M xDrive chassis will follow later on in 2021, alongside the all-wheel drive M4 Coupe and M4 Competition Coupe siblings.