EXCLUSIVE: 2021 BMW M3/M4 to be offered initially in rear-wheel drive only

The BMW “leak fest” continues this week with the unofficial reveal of the 2021 BMW M4 Coupe (G82). The bold and daring M4 Coupe was leaked yesterday, giving us yet another look at its new design language. Yet, that’s not the only news this week.

According to our sources, when it goes on sale in early 2021, the BMW M3 (G80) and M4 (G82) will be offered only with a rear-wheel drive configuration. As you might recall, for the first time in the history of the M brand, the M3/M4 will also come with the xDrive all-wheel drive flavor.

The market launch for the M3/M4 xDrive is scheduled in late 2021. The new models will be unveiled this September, with production beginning just a couple of months later.

Rendering: @avarvarii (Instagram)

Manual Transmission Only With RWD

We can also confirm today that the manual transmission will only be offered with the rear-wheel drive M3/M4. We can also confirm the power output for that “Pure” model – 480 horsepower.

On the other hand, the 8-speed automatic M3/M4 Competition will be paired with the xDrive variants producing 510 horsepower.

Furthermore, the “Pure” models are likely to have restyled aprons front and rear, their own wheel design, an optional standalone signature paint job, special fabric and alcantara upholstery, color-coded cabin trim and bespoke instrument graphics.

An All-New Engine – S58

Recently, the M boss Markus Flasch also confirmed the S58 engine. “The next BMW M3 will have the brand new S58 engine that we’re launching in the X3 M and X4 M,” he said.

There are, of course, plans for even higher powered M3/M4 units. The wizards in Garching will offer a CS version of the duo, followed later on by a special CSL edition.

The Large Grille Is Here To Stay

The front fascia on the M3 and M4 will be fairly similar, so expect oversized kidneys, along with large air intakes and a subtle front lip. The front and rear fenders has been widened – as you’d expect on M models – while the rear-end will be sleek and sporty at the same time.

Official Unveil In September 2020

Despite all these leaks, BMW is sticking to their September 2020 start of communication, so we’ll have to wait a few more months before we get to see the M3/M4 in all their glory. In the meantime, pre-drives tests will take place, so we’ll get to learn more about the tech and driving experience.

[Top Image: @zer.o.wt | Instagram]