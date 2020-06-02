Photo Comparison: 2020 BMW M440i versus Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe

When the all-new BMW 4 Series makes its debut, it’s going to immediately have a direct rival from its German neighbors — the Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe. At that time, these two cars are going to go head-to-head and it’s going to be fascinating to see which car is best and which car sells better, because those two things do not always coincide.

The BMW M440i is going to be a fantastic car to drive. We’ve already read preliminary test drives which have given it rave reviews. Its specs and chassis bits are very encouraging and its performance should be every bit as astonishing as the M340i’s. However, the Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe isn’t so bad either.

Both cars have 3.0 liter turbocharged six-cylinder engines, with the Bimmer’s being an inline-six and the AMG’s a V6. Both make incredibly similar power outputs, with the BMW M440i making 382 horsepower (in North America, Europe gets 374 hp) and the AMG C43 making 385 horsepower. The AMG has a bit of a leg up in terms of torque, making 384 lb-ft compared to the M440i’s 369 lb-ft.

However, because we haven’t driven the new M440i, we’ll reserve judgement as to which car is better or performs better. Instead, we’re just going to compare their styling. Before we even start, I don’t think this is going to go well for the BMW.

Up front, it really is no contest. The Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe is the clear-cut winner. I’m personally in the camp that feels the new 4 Series’ grille isn’t as bad looking as everyone else thinks it is. That said, I still don’t think it looks great and the AMG looks very good. The AMG’s grille is reasonably sized and subtle, its headlights are jewel-like and even its front bumper is a bit reserved. There are aspects of the M440i’s face that I like, such as its new headlights and front air intakes but it has to be the C43 that wins this part of the comparison.

In profile, the two cars get much closer. This is the 4 Series’ best angle, as it shows off its very pretty silhouette and muscular shoulder line. Unfortunately for the BMW, the C-Class Coupe is even prettier. Both cars look great from the side but there’s something so wonderfully seductive about the C-Class Coupe, especially in AMG C43 trim. Both have killer proportions but the C43, and the way its roofline so smoothly and gracefully sweeps back into the trunk lid, is even better.

Out back, the BMW M440i fights back. Its new rear end design features much sharper looking taillights and big, trapezoidal exhausts. It also comes with a nice little diffuser, however useless it actually is. While the back of the AMG is good looking, too, the M440i actually looks a bit better from behind.

The AMG takes another win inside, though. The BMW M440i has a great interior and no one would every complain about having to sit inside of it. Material quality is excellent, the technology is top-notch and the build quality is superb. However, most of that can be said about the AMG C43 but the AMG has a nicer design. When you’re buying a sports car, you want the interior to be exciting and the AMG’s cabin is the more exciting and interesting of the two.

So, in terms of style, I think the Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe is still the better looking car. Now, the M440i absolutely can, and very well might, redeem itself on the road. Considering the fact that the M340i is the better driving car than the AMG C43 sedan, we’re expecting the M440i to be better than the C43. Driving dynamics are more important than looks but looks are all we can go by at the moment. So, at the moment, the AMG is the winner here.