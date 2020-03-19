2021 BMW M4 Coupe – A new Render With The Same Large Kidney Grille

If there is one certain thing in the world today is that the next generation 2021 BMW M4 will come with a large kidney grille. Most of us have been in denial since news broke in early 2019, but since, we’ve received plenty of visual confirmations. Our friend and rendering artist Andrei Avarvarii has been doing a great job churning out fairly accurate renderings of the new M4.

His latest creation is the very same 2021 BMW M4 Coupe with the large kidney grille which has been the Boogeyman for some of our readers. To differentiate itself from the G80 M3 – which will get the same XXL grille – the G82 M4 brings a mesh design upfront.

The front-end is also dominated by two large air intakes with carbon fiber inserts and a carbon fiber lip on the bottom of the bumper. The license plate is also missing from this render so it remains to be seen what that will look like on the final production car.

The new G82 generation of the BMW M4 Coupe will enter production by November 2020 together with the new G80 BMW M3, according to the last reports. The high-performance coupe will be offered exclusively with the M xDrive all-wheel-drive chassis.

The heart of the new M4 will the spectacular BMW S58 6-cylinder engine. There will be two power stages, already known from the X3 M and X4 M: the standard version with 480 PS (473 hp) and the M4 Competition with 510 PS (503 hp).

A manual transmission will be offered in an M3/M4 model labeled as “Pure”. The eight-speed automatic will be standard on the other variants.

In terms of exterior colors, clients of the new BMW M4 will be able to pick their favorite shade from a long list of choices which includes: Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Dravit Grey, Portimao Blue, Tanzanite Blue, Isle of Man Green, Sao Paolo Yellow, Toronto Red, Oxide Grey, Frozen Portimao Blue and Frozen Brilliant White.