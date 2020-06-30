The new MINI JCW GP is now out and the first drives of the hardcore hatchback have taken place on the famous Nurburgring earlier this month. This is the most powerful hatchback the MINI brand ever made and it seems to rise to the kind of expectations people had of it.

That said, the guys from MINI decided to shoot the car on the Green Hell during the first press drives and the video above is the result of their efforts.

Only 3,000 units of the new MINI JCW GP will be made as the brand got us used to when it comes to cars wearing the ‘GP’ logo. This is the brand’s fastest, most powerful model ever approved for road use. It takes extreme driving pleasure in a MINI to a whole new level.

Testers even managed to drive a prototype of this extreme athlete round the almost 21-km track in less than eight minutes. However, MINI didn’t provide an exact number, even though we heard it was around 7:52 minutes.

This beat the predecessor model’s best time by almost half a minute. They equipped the production vehicle with all the qualities necessary to ensure that even Nordschleife novices can have a good time straight away. Whether the new JCW GP MINI will be able to trump its rivals on the “Green Hell”, remains to be seen. But for now, things are looking rather quick.

As for the specs, there are some key elements you should be aware of. The 2-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged engine under the hood is the most powerful ever made, with 306 HP and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque. It allows the MINI to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 265 km/h.

The JCW GP is also lower by 10 mm compared to the non-GP model and comes with different tires and a new aerodynamic profile.