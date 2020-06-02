MINI JCW GP #0001 delivered to brand’s ‘Number One Fan’

The MINI JCW GP is now being delivered to its first customers and is shaping up to be the fastest and most agile MINI ever made. The specs tell a very nice story but it will be interesting to see if the real deal measures up to the expectations.

The first ever MINI JCW GP was just delivered to what the British company claims is its “Number One Fan”. His name is Nick Tubbs from Ithaca, NY.

His story is quite interesting. Nick is a longtime MINI owner and an avid car enthusiast. H’es also a YouTube vlogger and actually won a contest set up by MINI USA for all MINI JCW GP customers with reservations for the car.

The aim of the contest was to find the most avid fan of the brand and, therefore, decide who got their new MINI JCW GP first. The car was delivered yesterday, in the presence of MINI of the Americas VP, Mike Peyton, at Keeler MINI in Latham, NY.

From May 4 – 11, customers who had placed a deposit to hold their reservation for one of these cars, were given the opportunity to submit a 30.1 second video explaining why model #0001 should be in their driveway. 30.1 seconds was determined to represent one tenth of a second for every horsepower of the car.

The submissions were evaluated by the MINI USA team to see who has the most creative, passionate, and convincing reason worthiest to own MINI GP3 #0001.

“The MINI John Cooper Works GP is a legendary car for the MINI brand that has always been admired by the community, especially by the true enthusiasts,” said Mike Peyton, Vice President, MINI of the Americas. “It was obvious to our team that Nick is one of those enthusiasts who lives and breathes the MINI brand. We know he will take good care of our beloved MINI GP 3 #0001, and enjoy the most powerful MINI ever built.”

Tubbs’s video submission highlighted his love for the MINI brand, showing off his MINI wardrobe, MINI-themed kitchen appliances and his two unique MINI cars. He is such a fan of the brand that he also runs a MINI enthusiast YouTube channel

The MINI Vlog where he regularly posts videos about his MINIs and how he maintains them. He is also an advocate for keeping the iconic “MINI wave” alive.