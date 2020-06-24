TEST DRIVE: 2021 BMW 330e Plug-In Hybrid – Use it wisely

Plug-in hybrid cars are certainly on the rise in 2020. As a matter of fact, all sorts of electrified cars are on the rise, which is something you might’ve noticed as well. Looking back at the last ten cars I drove this year, I couldn’t but notice that more than half of them have some sort of an electric helper on board. And that’s something that should make you reconsider your future purchases.
There are a few reasons why this shift is happening. The biggest and most important one comes from the legislative bodies in various parts of the world. Europe is currently leading the charge, therefore the EU27 market can’t be ignored. Automakers simply have to adapt. Stringent regulations demand a drastic cut of average CO2 emissions, in and outside city limits, and automakers need to take measures and offer various alternatives. Including plug-in hybrid models.
Higher Incentives For Electrified Cars
Then there are other reasons as well, most of them of pecuniary origins. Hybrid cars benefit from various incentives. In most of Europe, you get various discounts when purchasing an electrified car. These can vary from a few hundred Euros to several thousand, making these models very appealing. Drivers also get other perks like free parking or free access in downtown areas, where access taxes are being imposed more often than not these days. And finally, insurance and taxes are lower on hybrid models in a variety of countries.
In conclusion, there are plenty of reasons why the popularity of plug-in hybrids and electric cars are at an all-time high. But is it more to them than just the cash savings?
BMW now has more than ten plug-in hybrid models in the range, from the 2 Series Active Tourer to the X5 xDrive45e. Therefore, almost all segments are covered, and if you want a hybrid BMW you’ll most likely get what you want. Also in many cases, the hybrid model choice might actually bring the best bang/buck ratio.
330e – Arguably The Best 3 Series Model
Enter the BMW 330e. Now in its second generation, the BMW 330e is no longer a novelty badge in the 3 Series range. When the first one came out back in 2015, most people deemed it unnecessary. Admittedly, it did have its shortcomings, the biggest one being the limited electric range. For the 2020-2021 model, however, BMW says new batteries have been used which should cover most of our daily needs.
The new model comes with a larger battery which is already a significant step forward. Using higher energy density cells, the new G20 330e can fit more electrons in the same volume, offering a longer range. The batteries are positioned in the same location as on the older version – on top of the rear axle. This, of course, translates into a loss of space in the boot which is now 105 liters smaller than in a non-hybrid car.
Does that make a difference in your daily driving? It only does if you’re planning on storing taller items. For example, some strollers might not fit and you need to play around with the second row seating. Of course, there is always the option to wait for the 330e Touring.
That battery also makes the car a bit heavier (270 kilos heavier to be precise) and cuts into the fuel tank which is only 40 liters in size, compared to 60 for other models. So there are a couple of compromises to keep in mind.
Other than that, the plug-in hybrid looks and feels exactly the same as any other 3 Series in the range with the exception of some small details. The front left fender has an “extra gas cap” which houses the charging port while the center console has some additional buttons on it saying “Hybrid, Electric and Battery” on them. We’ll get into those later on.
Different Driving Modes Geared Towards Efficiency
The digital instrument cluster is also different as it doesn’t start off with a rev counter on the right side. The BMW 330e starts in the Hybrid mode which means the tachometer is replaced by a dial that shows you how much energy you’re using and how charged the car is. It will also show you how efficiently you’re driving and whether you’re getting some extra boost.
Hybrid mode has two different settings. By default, the car starts up in Hybrid Auto mode which means it will use the battery most of the time to get around, until it gets depleted. However, if your right foot is a bit heavier than usual, the petrol engine will kick in, without having to press the gas pedal to the floor.
If you enter the Hybrid Eco Pro mode, which is the second setting, the internal combustion engine will need a bit more persuasion to kick in. The differences are very small though.