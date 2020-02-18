BMW launches 3 new hybrids: 330e Touring, 330e Touring xDrive and 330e Sedan xDrive

After the introduction of the BMW 330e sedan plug-in hybrid, the Bavarians are now ready launch three additional variants: BMW 330e Touring, BMW 330e Sedan xDrive, and the BMW 330e Touring xDrive. All these new models are powered by a 2.0 liter four-cylinder engine delivering 181 hp and coupled to an electric motor integrated in the eight-speed Steptronic transmission that adds an extra 111 hp.

The total power output is 248 horsepower, but thanks to an XtraBoost function, it can get another 40 horsepower on demand. The torque figures come in at 309 lb-ft (420 Nm).

Of course, the big news it the launch of the BMW 330e Touring, both in a rear-wheel drive and xDrive (all-wheel drive configuration). The combination of power and xDrive allows the 330e Touring xDrive to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.2 seconds with a top speed of 132 mph (214 km/h). The electric autonomy of the 330e Touring xDrive is rated at 40 miles (65 km) on the WLTP cycle.

The RWD 330e Touring runs the standard sprint in 6.1 seconds. Top speed is 136 mph (220 km/h). In this case, the electric drive range is 34 miles (55 km).

When it comes to the new BMW 330e Sedan xDrive, the speed specs are a bit better. The all-wheel drive system allows the 330e Sedan to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.8 seconds and a 139 mph (224 km/h top speed). The sedan has an electric range of 36 miles (58 km).

The new PHEVs can be charged at conventional household sockets using the standard charging cable. Using this method, the completely discharged battery can absorb 80 per cent of its total capacity within 4.2 hours. 5.7 hours is the estimated period required for a 100% recharge.

With a BMW i Wallbox, these charging operations can be completed with 2.4 and 3.4 hours respectively.

All these new models will be available in Europe starting Summer 2020. The U.S. market has yet to announce the availability of the new 330e Sedan xDrive.