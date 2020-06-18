The Lamborghini Urus is considered by many as the sportiest mid-size SUV. The Italian thoroughbred is also the fastest SUV in the world, being capable of reaching eye-watering speeds. However, with the launch of more and more ultra-potent SUVs out there, its throne is definitely being challenged. The BMW X5 M Competition could be one of the cars to threaten its dominance, if not the BMW X6 M Competition which is closer in execution.

The video below show the two powerful SUVs going at it on a drag strip and they are incredibly close, much closer than I imagined at first. On paper, the Lamborghini should have the definite upper hand but the X5 M Competition is definitely understated.

Under the hood of the Italian hides a very familiar 4-liter twin-turbo V8 which can be found on a myriad of cars in the VAG group, from Audi models to the raging bull models. It delivers 650 HP and 800 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque to all four corners of the car via an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

According to Lamborghini, it should allow the Urus to cover the 0-62 mph sprint in 3.6 seconds. That’s faster than the BMW X5 M Competition. The BMW has a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood good for 625 HP and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, numbers a bit lower than its rival at hand here.

The BMW X5 M Competition also has a claimed 0-62 mph sprint time that’s a bit slower, at 3.9 seconds. It’s not a huge difference though and the video shows it. The cars are actually pretty close in the 1/4 mile, the Urus pulling away after reaching 124 mph.

Still, considering the price difference, I think the X5 held its own very well. Unfortunately, the video is in Russian so can’t fully grasp the full picture, but the action kicks off around the 13-minute mark.