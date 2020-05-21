BMW X6 M Competition in Alpine White with Sakhir Orange interior

The newest Bimmer on display at the Abu Dhabi dealership is the all-new BMW X6 M Competition (F96) featured in Alpine White exterior paintwork. The new generation BMW X6 M Competition is a gargantuan vehicle. The high-performance Sports Activity Coupe is the most powerful X6 model in history, boasting a peak output of no less than 625 PS (617 hp). The uni paint finish of the exterior ensures a great visual contrast with the high-gloss black body ornaments and the 21″/22″ alloys with a burnished grey look (code 818 M).

The equipment list of the new X6 M Competition ordered by the Middle East BMW showroom also includes several M Performance Parts, such as the carbon fiber exterior mirrors and the carbon fiber trunk-mounted spoiler.

On the inside, the F96 was specced in the eye-catching Merino Sakhir Orange/Black leather upholstery with special M seat and door cover guilting. The dashboard got adorned with special trimming made up of carbon fiber.

Also part of the cabin equipment is the Rear Seat Entertainment Professional package paired with the high-end Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround sound system. This X6 M Competition also features the Panorama SkyLounge glass roof and the multifunctional M front seats with illuminated X6 M logos in the headrest area.

Rounding off the spectacular specification of this BMW X6 M Competition are the state-of-the-art BMW Live Cockpit Professional infotainment interface with specific M graphics and the BMW Laser headlights.

The 4.4-liter V8 BiTurbo engine that powers the X6 M Competition, rated at 460 kW, develops a staggering peak torque of 750 Nm (553 lb-ft). Thanks to the M xDrive performance-tweaked chassis, the 2.3-tonne high-performance SAC needs just 3.8 seconds to reach 100 km/h.

Now, let’s see more of the X6 M Competition exhibited by the Abu Dhabi dealer in the following gallery.