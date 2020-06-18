It’s a known fact that the BMW X3 M models are not only more powerful than advertised, but also faster than the Munich-based company is claiming. Chip in the fact that, in the video below, the BMW is going up against an older generation of its main rival – Porsche Macan Turbo – and you can easily imagine the outcome. Even so, seeing these two cars on the drag strip is interesting, especially since the BMW is the new kid on the block.

In terms of specs, the BMW clearly has the advantage. The BMW X3 M uses the new S58 engine. That means is powered by a 3-liter straight six with two turbochargers, good for 476 HP and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque. All that power goes to all four wheels thanks to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and the new M xDrive all-wheel drive system.

Even though it’s the same combo as on the M5, on the X3 M the M xDrive system doesn’t allow you to switch to rear-wheel drive alone.

On the other side of the drag strip we have an older generation Porsche Macan Turbo. Under the hood, we have a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 good for 400 HP and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque. It is also all-wheel drive and has a 7-speed automatic double-clutch gearbox to go with it. That said, it should o the 0-62 mph sprint in 4.8 seconds which is drastically slower than the BMW X3 M in stock guise.

But here is the caveat: this X3 M apparently also had some work done on it. There’s no mention of any horsepower figures and the man behind the wheel does say it’s not ‘a big deal’. But even so, the BMW is definitely having the upper hand here. The races confirm it too. It would be interesting to see how the new Macan Turbo matches up, even though with 444 HP it will hardly give the X3 M a run for its money anyway.

