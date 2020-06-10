The BMW X7 range is topped by the V8-equipped M50i model. In this guise, the ultra-luxurious X7 turns into an incredibly fast machine, one that definitely comes close to defying physics. Even though it’s not an M car, and even though there is a more powerful version out there, the Alpina XB7, the BMW X7 M50i is still bringing a lot of performance to the table. Some might even go as far as saying is a bit too much.

The video below shows exactly how fast this car can be, at least in a straight line. The guys from AutoTopNL went from 0 to 250 km/h (155 mph) and the numbers are simply astounding for a 7-seat SUV. The X7 M50i did the 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 4.73 seconds. It went up to 200 km/h (124 mph) in 17.48 seconds and the sprint from 100 to 200 km/h (62-124 mph) took 12.75 seconds. Reaching its electronically limited top speed took 33.6 seconds.

Comparing those numbers to some other fast cars BMW has on sale today, they might seem rather high but, none of the other cars has the size of the X7. This luxury SUV weighs 2.4-tons and can haul 7 people in it. And it will do so with incredible speeds. As a matter of fact, this car is so fast, it might actually ruin the ride for those afraid of high speeds, becoming a sort of paradox, as the X7 is meant to offer comfort and luxury in the first place. So comfort can take the back seat while the driver has some fun behind the wheel.

Looking at this video we’re certainly curious to see how the ALPINA XB7 would compare. Just like the X7 M50i, the ALPINA uses a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 but instead of 530 HP it has 600 to rely on. It also has more torque and also comes with all-wheel drive so it would be nice to see how much of a difference those extra 70 horses can make.