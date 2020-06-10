The BMW M8 Competition is the fastest and most powerful car BMW ever made. The last accolades are shared with other models as well but even so, the M8 has certain tricks up its sleeves that make it just a bit better. That was, once again, confirmed when the guys from Sport Auto in Germany took the car out for a hot lap around the Nurburgring. They came back with a lap time of 7:32.79 which is over 3 seconds faster than an M5 Competition.

As we all know, 3 seconds is a rather big difference on the track. Some might say the time posted by the M5 is disappointing, but I’m here to remind them that the sedan comes with four fully functional seats, and can accommodate fully-grown adults inside. There’s also the fact that the M8 is just a tiny bit lighter. Nevertheless, this lap time puts the M8 Competition in some really interesting company.

At 7:32.79, the BMW M8 Competition is just 0.79 seconds slower than an Audi R8 V10 Plus and a Porsche 911 GT3 (991) on the Nurburgring. Those are some seriously fast cars, both considered supercars in the industry. The M8 Competition is also faster than: Porsche 911 Turbo S (911), Mercedes-AMG GT S, McLaren 650S Spider or the Honda NSX. And, to make things even more interesting, the M8 was running on Pirelli P Zero tires.

We’ve been seeing that a lot recently and a lot of us are wondering how much faster the car could be on better tires, such as the Michelin Pilot Sports 4S or even Cup 2 tires. I guess we’ll never learn as most tests are done on what the car comes with as standard, which are Pirelli tires. Nevertheless, the M8 Competition proved its not just fast but worthy of the supercar title time and time again, regardless of the tires it was running on.