Video: BMW M8 Competition vs Audi R8 and AMG GT R on track

In the last year, we’ve seen the BMW M8 Competition take on a number of rivals so far. Today, we’re looking at the Convertible M8 and its open-top rivals from Audi and Mercedes-AMG: the R8 Performance Spyder and the GT R Roadster.

But to be fair, these two cars are not the perfect rivals for the M8 Convertible. Out of the trio, the BMW is the only one with four seats. The rear bench might be a little tight around the knees, but it’s still usable as long as the occupants are on the smaller side of things.

Furthermore, the M8 Competition Convertible is also the heaviest car here with its grip provided by the Pirelli P Zero tires.

As for the specs, the Audi R8 Performante Spyder has 620 HP to rely on from its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine. It tips the scale at 1,756 kilos and has is equipped with Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires.

The Mercedes isn’t far behind. The GT R Roadster has a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood making 585 HP, it tips the scale at 1,674 kilos and runs on the same Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires.

Therefore, one can’t help but wonder just how the BMW would’ve performed given the same set of tires. After all, at the end of the race, there were just 2 seconds between all these cars.

The Cup 2 tires might’ve not made the BMW the winner, but at least the gap would’ve been smaller. This is yet another video that proves that the M8 has all the qualities of a supercar.