Gunther finished Formula E Race at Home championship fourth

The final weekend of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge hosted several races, with BMW drivers competing for every valuable point. Unfortunately, despite his best efforts, Maximilian Gunther couldn’t catch a podium standing at the end of it all, the BMW driver coming in fourth overall in the driver’s standing. BMW i Andretti Motorsport added three podium finishes and a win this weekend thanks to the combined efforts of its drivers.

Maximilian finished third in the Drivers’ Grid races on Saturday and Sunday, completing the virtual Formula E season in fourth place in the overall standings. Then there was Alexander Sims who came in 13th in both races.

The one win BMW i Andretti Motorsport claimed came from Kevin Siggy. On Sunday, he won the Grand Final for sim races and guest drivers and went home with several prizes.

Siggy competed in the colors of BMW i Andretti Motorsport for the entire season and will be rewarded for his win with a test drive in the real Formula E car. He will also get one of the sought-after starts in the final race of the BMW SIM M2 CS Racing Cup, which will take place at the end of the year as part of the BMW SIM Live Event in Munich.

Siggy claimed second place on Saturday but was already assured of topping the overall standings after seven races, which meant that he started the Grand Final from pole position.

“It is great that I was able to round off the ‘ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge’ season with two podiums. I really enjoyed battling for the title from start to finish. Congratulations to Kevin Siggy, who gave some fantastic performances in the virtual BMW iFE.20. Congratulations to Stoffel Vandoorne as well on his overall victory in the Drivers’ Grid. Now I can hardly wait to get back to the real racetrack,” said Gunther after the race.

“I can still hardly believe that I really did it. I am unbelievably proud of this success. Lucas Müller made my life very difficult on the first lap, but after that I was able to build up a bit of a lead. Now I am so looking forward to the test drive in the real Formula E car and to taking part in the finale of the BMW SIM M2 CS Racing Cup as part of the event in Munich.

Many thanks to my Team Redline and to BMW i Andretti Motorsport for allowing me to sport their colors on the Challenge Grid. It was a real honor for me,” said Siggy when everything was said and done.