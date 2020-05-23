BMW set to auction M2 CS for the South African market

The limited edition BMW M2 CS is already sold out in many markets. Pre-orders for the new hot coupe have started years before the car was announced, so it comes as no surprise that some markets are finding innovative ways to sell the car. BMW of South Africa has come up with a novel idea to sell the upcoming BMW M2 CS.

28 units are allocated for the South African market and BMW SA is hoping that lockdown levels would have eased to allow it to host an auction with about 200 bidders. The auction will include their top customers and regular customers have shown interest in the M2 CS.

BMW SA product communications manager Sbusiso Mkhwanazi says if all goes well they’d like to host the auction at the Kyalami racetrack and if social distancing protocols still prevail then they will look at an online auction.

The all-new BMW M2 CS is the fastest, most hardcore, most pure-driving 2 Series variant yet and its sole purpose is to be a scalpel among machetes. To make the M2 CS as scalpel sharp as possible, BMW needed to lighten it as much as possible. So it gets a carbon fiber hood, a carbon fiber front splitter and a new carbon fiber roof help drop the curb weight of the M2 CS significantly.

The 2020 BMW M2 CS has been fitted with Adaptive M Suspension as standard, as well as M Sport brakes. The former was previously only available on the M4 and not the lesser M2 but the M2 CS gets it as standard kit. It gives the M2 CS the typical Comfort, Sport and Sport+ driving modes.

The as-standard M Sport brakes aren’t carbon ceramics but they’re bigger than the standard M2 Competition’s, at 400mm up front (15.75-inch) and 380mm (14.96-inch ) out back. Calipers are six-piston up front and four-piston out back.

As-standard, the M2 CS gets 19-inch “Y-spoke” wheels that come in gloss black finish. Each front wheel weighs only 9 kg (about 20 lbs) and about 10 kg (22 lbs) out back, on the count of the rears being wider. Those 19-inch wheels are wrapped in ultra-sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires that have specifically been designed for the BMW M2 CS.

Inside, the BMW M2 CS feels as lightweight as it is. So it gets carbon fiber door pulls and door panel trim, as well as Alcantara everywhere and seemingly miles of contrast stitching. The center console is also made entirely of carbon fiber, which reduces weight by 50-percent over the standard car’s (around 6 lbs/2.7 kg). There’s also an uber-thick Alcantara steering wheel. For anyone that’s seen the interior of the BMW M4 CS, this will look very familiar. The M Competition seats are covered in black leather and Alcantara and feature the CS logo on the integrated headrests.

There is only one interior color and only four exterior colors: Alpine White, Misano Blue Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, and Hockenheim Silver Metallic.

Under the hood lies a modified version of the same S55 engine that powers the M2 Competition. In fact, it’s actually a similar variant of that engine that powered the M4 Competition Package. That means it’s a 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged I6 engine with 450 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque. According to BMW, the M2 CS can get fro 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds flat with the optional seven-speed DCT and 4.2 seconds with a six-speed manual.

There are around 2,200 units produced globally but it’s unclear how many will make it to the United States. There is a 500 units number being thrown around by some magazines, but BMW says the numbers are not finalized.