2021 BMW 5 Series Facelift: First Real Life Photos From BMW Welt

Courtesy of the BMW Welt in Munich, we can now bring you the first real life photos of the new 2020 BMW 5 Series Facelift. It has been a busy month for BMW, with the launch of the refreshed 5 Series, and now the introduction of the second generation 4 Series Coupe. While the new sports coupe plays in a niche segment, the 5 Series Sedan and Touring are BMW’s backbone and some of the most iconic models. And while the 4 Series Coupe is bringing forward a revolutionary design, the 5 Series LCI takes a more cautious approach.

Mild, Yet Effective Facelift

The new BMW 5 Series models boast a significantly revamped visual identity, with clearly structured surfaces and eye-catching details, adding sharpness, character and enhancing the premium feel and the overall dynamic elegance of the car. Furthermore, facelifted 5 Series comes with a reinterpreted front fascia, with the major center points being the new headlights, the reshaped kidney grille and the new air vent section.

The daytime running lights bear a new signature design in the form of the “L” letter, while the new radiator grille is bigger and wider, adding muscularity and presence. The G30/G31 now comes with standard LED headlights. Fully Adaptive LED headlights now with matrix function will be offered as an option.

The real novelty are the BMW Laser headlights, which will be available as optional equipment for the first time on all motoring variants. Like in the case of the 7 Series, the LCI 5 Series too does away with fog lights.

The rear lights of the 5 Series LCI feature a new styling philosophy as well, displaying a clear, tridimensional look, revamped inner graphics and darkened out sections for a sensational effect, at both daytime and at night.

The new BMW 5 Series also premieres additional standard and BMW Individual exterior paint works, like the Bernina Gray Amber Effect, the Phytonic Blue metallic or the Individual shades of Aventurine Red and Tanzanite Blue. There is also a host of new alloy wheel designs for the M Sport, Luxury Line and Sport Line equipment trim levels.

Another visual highlight of the new 5 Series generation are the trapezoidal exhaust pipe finishers at the rear end, which are now standard on all powering versions.

Featured in these images is the 2021 BMW 530e plug-in hybrid. The entry-level PHEV sits below the newly announced 545e and is powered by a 2-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged engine along with an electric motor. The two power sources can deliver up to 252 HP and 420 Nm of torque at once and that power goes to the rear wheels or all four corners of the car (if you go for the 530e xDrive model) via an 8-Speed automatic gearbox which also houses the electric motor.

BMW claims that the 530e model should be able to cover up to 57 kilometers (35 miles) on a single charge.

We will have a chance to drive the new 5 Series later this year, but for now, let’s enjoy this new photo gallery.