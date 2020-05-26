BMW 545e PHEV confirmed plus efficiency-optimized powertrains

The facelifted BMW 5 Series introduces extensive powertrain upgrades, all-range electrification and the new BMW 545e xDrive plug-in hybrid. In the engines’ department, the new 5 Series boasts a comprehensive mild hybridization of all 4- and 6-cylinder units, irrespective of their running fuel type (petrol or diesel). This procedure employs the use of 48-volt starter-generators which ensure a boost of output of around 8 kW / 11 PS (10 hp).

The 48V mild hybrid technology brings substantial benefits for the engine, relieving the workload and improving fuel efficiency (consumption and emissions) and the overall powerplant performance.

All 4- and 6-cylinder petrol-fed powering units boast an optimized fuel injection thanks to the High Precision Injection system. They are also fitted with the state-of-the-art VALVETRONIC fully variable valve timing and the Double VANOS variable camshaft timing.

In addition, the BMW TwinPower Turbo technology for the diesel engines has been further improved. All diesel units now feature dual-stage turbocharging.

All engines in the lineup of the new 5 Series LCI are fully compliant with the EURO 6d-TEMP emission standard.

The entry-level, mild hybrid 520i is only available with rear-wheel drive and is good for 184 PS (181 hp), whereas the 520d remains committed to the 190 PS figure and can also be paired with the xDrive chassis.

While the 530i/530i xDrive models continue to use the 4-cylinder petrol engine rated at 252 PS (248 hp), the new 530d/530d xDrive variants are now upgraded to 286 PS (282 hp) from 265 PS (261 hp) in the past.

As already confirmed, production of the B57 diesel quad-turbo engine will be stopped in the second half of the year, so for the 5 Series LCI generation, the M550d xDrive variant will no longer be offered.

Thus, the 6-cylinder BiTurbo 540d xDrive version remains the range-topping diesel choice on sale for the LCI 5 Series. The B57 unit features the 48-volt integrated starter-generator and boasts a peak output of 340 PS (335 hp).

The new 540i models (available in both RWD and xDrive) are now demoted to 333 PS (328 hp) from 340 PS (335 hp) due to the installation of the particulate filter.

Another significant update in the engine lineup comes from the 530e models, which can now be ordered with both rear-wheel traction or xDrive architecture, in either Sedan or Touring guise.

Under normal conditions, the maximum output developed by the hybrid powertrain of the 530e reaches 252 PS (248 hp).

However, the peak output can be increased with 40 PS up to 292 PS (288 hp) for around 10 seconds, thanks to the XtraBoost feature, which is now standard equipment.

The 530e models are powered by means of a 2.0-liter petrol engine with 184 PS (181 hp), also found on the 520i version, and an electric unit with a peak output of 80 kW / 109 PS (108 hp).

The hybrid powertrain is capable of delivering a peak torque of 420 Nm (310 lb-ft). The 530e electrified models will also come with two standard features: the Active Sound Design for a thrilling, audible drive experience and the Acoustic Pedestrian Protection that emits a warning sound at speeds of up to 30 km/h to notify and protect other road users.

The new 530e Sedan has an electric range of 62 – 67 kilometers (39 – 42 miles), while the 530e xDrive Sedan is good for 56 – 58 kilometers (35 – 36 miles), according to WLTP.

From Fall 2020, the plug-in hybrid technology will also become available for the 5 Series Touring (G31 LCI). Featuring the same technical performance figures, the new 530e Touring will be capable of running purely electric for about 58 – 62 kilometers (36 – 39 miles).

On the other hand, the new 530e xDrive Touring is expected to have an all-electric range of around 53 – 56 kilometers (33 – 35 miles).

Furthermore, with the advent of the new 5 Series generation, BMW will also add a new range-topping plug-in hybrid electric variant for its trendsetting, executive bestseller – the long anticipated 545e plug-in hybrid.

Starting this Fall, this new PHEV variant will be available solely with xDrive and, for the time being, it will be reserved for the Sedan body only. The all-new 545e xDrive borrows its powertrain from the 745e and X5 xDrive45e and boasts no less than 394 PS (388 hp).

The new BMW 545e xDrive Sedan is powered by a 6-cylinder petrol engine that develops a peak output of 210 kW / 286 PS (282 hp). The hybrid architecture also employs an electric motor with a maximum output of 80 kW / 109 PS (108 hp).

The petrol-electric duo brings together the combined output of the plug-in hybrid system to a peak of 290 kW / 394 PS (388 hp). The maximum torque developed reaches a top 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) which is delivered to the BMW xDrive all-wheel drive chassis, thanks to the 8-speed Steptronic transmission.

The new 545e xDrive Sedan is capable of running in purely electric mode between 54 and 57 kilometers (34 – 35 miles) as per WLTP.

Last, but not least, both the 530e/530e xDrive and the 545e xDrive will come with the BMW eDrive Zones function as standard. When the system detects the plug-in hybrid 5 Series model enters a designated BMW eDrive zone, it will automatically switch to all-electric running mode.

The high-end variant of the new 5 Series will be the M550i xDrive Sedan (no Touring offering intended so far). The model is powered by a heavily reengineered N63 8-cylinder petrol engine, borrowed from the M850i xDrive and M50i X models.

The V8 uses two twin-scroll turbochargers as part of the upgraded BMW TwinPower Turbo technology and has a total cylinder displacement of 4,395 cc.

The new BMW M550i xDrive Sedan develops an outrageous output of 390 kW / 530 PS (523 hp). The peak torque reaches no less than 750 Nm (553 lb-ft). The V8-powered 5 Series is also fitted with a special, flap-controlled M Sport exhaust system that ensures a thrilling acoustic.

From the frugal 520i to the mighty M550i, sporting either rear traction or BMW xDrive, petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid, there’s certainly a multitude of options to suit every client taste when choosing the new 5 Series.