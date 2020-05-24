2020 BMW X5 xDrive45e to be priced at $65,400

The refreshed BMW X5 hybrid arrives in the U.S. this summer. Sold under the 2020 BMW X5 xDrive45e, the new plug-in hybrid has an MSRP of $65,400. The first units are now being allocated to local dealers with deliveries starting sometimes in July.

The first X5 xDrive45e is the plug-in hybrid successor of the X5 xDrive40e. The original X5 xDrive40e was an important car for the Bavarians. It was the first plug-in hybrid SUV they ever offered and it was the first car to be sold under the iPerformance badge, the division which handles electric and PHEV cars.

With the new X5 xDrive45e, performance is going up, as the name suggests and there’s a big change happening under the hood.

New Powertrain

The 2020 BMW X5 xDrive45e uses the same drivetrain as the BMW 745e PHEV. This plug-in hybrid model is powered by a combination of a six-cylinder in-line petrol engine and an electric motor.

Together, the new PHEV SUV generates a system output of 394 PS (388 hp), also thanks to an electric motor still located between the thermal unit and the gearbox, good for 112 PS. Torque is also up to 442 lb-ft, significantly higher than the previous car’s 260 lb-ft.

Those figures allow the 2020 BMW X5 xDrive45e to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) from standstill in just 5.6 seconds, a full second faster than the car’s predecessor.

Larger Battery, More Range

The electric motor is powered by a 24 kWh lithium-ion battery mounted under the luggage compartment. BMW says that only 20.9 kWh is usable, but that’s enough for a claimed 67 to 87 kilometers (41 to 54 miles) in the new WLTP test cycle or some 86 to 97 kilometers, according to the NEDC test cycle. The EPA rating is not available at this time.

Yet, that’s a considerable improvement from the old X5 PHEV which was rated at some 30 kilometers (20 miles).

Furthermore, driving on electric power alone has also been fine-tuned, with the car now being able to reach a top speed of 140 km/h (87 mph) in EV mode.

The overall consumption of the 2020 BMW X5 xDrive45e is rated at 1.2-1.9 liters per 100 km (123 mpg to 196 mpg). The corresponding CO2 emissions is between 44 and 27 g/km.

There is one downside though compared to the ICE X5 models: The boot capacity is 500 (17.6 cubic feet) liters, 145 liters (5.1 cubic feet) less. Furthermore, compared to the previous X5 PHEV, the tank capacity is now 69 (18.2 gallons) liters from 85 (22.4 gallons).

There is a penalty in weight as well, due to the larger battery pack, so the new X5 PHEV is about 200 kilos heavier than the previous model (440 lbs).

In the U.S., the fuel efficient X5 45e is expected to be one of the best sellers of the already successful X5 range.