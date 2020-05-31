Stunning BMW M8 Gran Coupe in Donington Grey Metallic over Midrand Beige

The BMW M8 Gran Coupe has one of the most stunning designs to come out from Munich in the last decade. The sleek, elegant and sporty four-door coupe sits at the top of the M8 range and competes in a segment with the likes of Porsche Panamera Turbo, Mercedes-AMG GT63 S and Audi RS7.

But if you add some BMW Individual touches to the already beautiful lines of the M8 Gran Coupe? That’s exactly what a reader of ours has done. Meet Karl and his BMW M8 Gran Coupe in Donington Grey.

The color name might sound familiar from the BMW X6 M which was the first to baptize the gorgeous shade of grey. Later on, the paint showed up on the X4 M and other BMW models as well.

To make things even more special, Karl decided to pair the Donington Grey exterior with the Midrand Beige full Merino leather. The trim is Ash Grain Grey-Metallic Wood, another unique choice. All of these options are available through the extensive BMW Individual program.

And since this is a special build, the BMW M8 Gran Coupe also features the “Chrome Line Trim” bright window surrounds – not typically available on US-spec M cars.

At $143,000, the new BMW M8 Gran Coupe Competition is the second most expensive BMW sold in the United States. The stylish and highly luxurious four-door coupe sits just below the BMW M760Li and it’s arguably the best looking BMW today. The M8 Gran Coupe takes the already elegant design cues of the 8 Series Gran Coupe and marries them with the M styling and engineering from Garching.

Yet, what makes the M8 Gran Coupe even more fun and interesting, is the impressive powertrain. Powering the BMW M8 Gran Coupe is the brand’s 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8, which is the same one that powers the M5.

In standard guise, it makes 600 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. However, in Competition guise, it makes 617 hp and the same torque.

According to BMW, the standard, the M8 Gran Coupe can get from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds, with the Competition model shaving a tenth off that.

As always, we put together a great photo gallery for your viewing:

[Photos: IG: @bap_sd]