BMW M8 Gran Coupe in Twilight Purple – Go Big or Go Home!

At $143,000, the new BMW M8 Gran Coupe Competition is the second most expensive BMW sold in the United States. The stylish and highly luxurious four-door coupe sits just below the BMW M760Li and it’s arguably the best looking BMW today. The M8 Gran Coupe takes the already elegant design cues of the 8 Series Gran Coupe and marries them with the M styling and engineering from Garching.

But if you a BMW Individual color into the mix, things get even more exciting. And BMW Canada has done just that. At the 2020 Montreal Motor Show, the folks in the north have unveiled a BMW M8 Gran Coupe in Twilight Purple.

The color definitely rings a bell since we’ve seen in on other BMWs, like the i8, M3, 7 and 8 Series. But for some reason, it works best on this grand tourer. The elegant lines of the car are further enhanced by the flashy paint job, while giving the car an even more dynamic look.

First deliveries of the BMW M8 models are now taking placed around the world. Be it in Competition guise or not, or whether you went for the Convertible or the Coupe, there are plenty of choices waiting in the BMW M8 online configurator for you to create your perfect car.

We’ve recently played around with the Individual Visualizer where you can find over 53,000 possible combinations for the BMW M8 Individual (like Urban Green). There are also with 84 exterior paint colors to choose from, including 57 metallic options, 26 Uni paints, and one Frozen hue.

Powering the BMW M8 Gran Coupe is the brand’s 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8, which is the same one that powers the M5. In standard guise, it makes 600 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. However, in Competition guise, it makes 617 hp and the same torque.

According to BMW, the standard, the M8 Gran Coupe can get from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds, with the Competition model shaving a tenth off that.

Click below for more photos: