PHOTO GALLERY: BMW M850i xDrive Coupe featured in Sunset Orange metallic

Delight your eyes with this fresh photo gallery from the Australian market of the BMW M850i xDrive Coupe (G15). The Sunset Orange metallic paintwork is a perfect match with the dynamic character of the M850i xDrive Coupe. It certainly renders the car a spectacular look with its unique shine.

The color powerfully contrast with the shiny black finish of the kidney grille, side window ornaments and alloy wheels, as part of the BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line package with extended content.

This BMW M850i Coupe is also enhanced with specific M Performance carbon fiber parts like the aerodynamic elements on the front air intakes, the exterior mirror casings, the discrete, trunk-mounted spoiler, the impressive rear diffuser and the CFRP, lightweight roof.

As seen in these photos, the M850i is certainly a beefy, high-performance grand tourer with a very slender silhouette and a concentrated, dynamic elegance like the original E31 8 Series.

The cabin of this V8-powered 8 Series is dressed in the full BMW Individual Merino Black leather upholstery, with aluminum trim finishers on the center console, CraftedClarity glass applications and ///M seat belts.

Besides the Carbon Core and M Performance lightweight components, the BMW M850i is also equipped with the high-performance M brake system, the M rear-axle differential and the fully adaptive M chassis.

The extensively reengineered N63 petrol engine retains the 4,395 cc displacement and V8 cylinder architecture, boasting a peak output of 390 kW / 530 PS (523 hp) and delivering a maximum torque of 750 Nm (553 lb-ft).

The extensive package of technical measures oriented towards achieving a sharp driving performance certainly make the M850i xDrive Coupe an ideal companion for fast and pleasurable journeys.

It is quite sad that the G15 model is, most likely, the very last proper 8 Series Coupe. After this generation, the 8 Series is rumored to live on solely as a Gran Coupe, set to be developed with a significant contribution from the M division.

Now, let’s see more photos of the Sunset Orange BMW M850i xDrive Coupe in the following gallery.