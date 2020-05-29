BMW 5 Series Sedan in Aventurine Red II with BMW Individual features

After spending some time with the BMW 5 Series online configurator, I came up with a fabulous facelifted 5er fully packed with BMW Individual equipment. My choice is a 2021 BMW 530e xDrive plug-in hybrid, good for 215 kW / 292 PS (288 hp), thanks to the XtraBoost technology.

Furthermore, I picked the Luxury Line trim version because of its refined exterior styling and shiny chrome ornaments.

My top pick for the car’s paintwork is the elegant BMW Individual Aventurine Red II metallic, which is now offered for the first time in the new 5 Series generation.

My dream 530e xDrive also sports the recently premiered BMW Individual Air Performance with a diameter of 20 inches, featuring a lightweight construction while improving airflow in the area. They also ensure a reduction in aerodynamic drag of at least 5 percent, according to BMW.

I also equipped the 5 Series Sedan with the optional BMW Individual Aluminum Line exterior ornaments for the side window frames. Additionally, the visual appeal of the car is further enhanced with the darkened out BMW Individual Shadowline inlays for the BMW Laser headlights.

Step inside the car and here you’ll find a complete host of BMW Individual features. I picked a full BMW Individual Merino Caramel/Black leather upholstery.

The BMW Individual Alcantara in Anthracite shade adorns the cabin’s headliner, while the BMW Individual fine plum wood trims with pearlescent chrome effect deliver a powerful visual effect and render the cabin a classy image.

The special BMW Individual all-leather steering wheel and the galvanized coating for the dashboard controls further round off the spectacular specification of this new BMW 530e xDrive Luxury Line.

Check out more specific shots and details in the following gallery.