2021 BMW 5 Series Facelift – New Videos and Footage

This week was filled with BMW world premieres, but arguably the most important one was the reveal of the 2021 BMW 5 Series Facelift. Despite being just a midcycle refresh, the 5 Series coverage was quite extensive since BMW has packed the business sedan with a plethora of updates. From design to new features and options, and exciting tech, the 5 Series LCI brings a compelling offering to the market.

As always, we have scoured the BMW press website to grab all the information you might crave, including some videos and footage showcasing the 5 Series LCI. But before we get into the video viewing, let’s recap some of the most important 5 Series updates.

Refreshed Design

The new 5 Series come with a reinterpreted front fascia, with the major center points being the new headlights, the reshaped kidney grille and the new air vent section. The daytime running lights bear a new signature design in the form of the “L” letter, while the new radiator grille is bigger and wider. The G30/G31 now comes with standard LED headlights. Fully Adaptive LED headlights now with matrix function will be offered as an option.

The real novelty are the BMW Laser headlights, which will be available as optional equipment for the first time on all motoring variants. Like in the case of the 7 Series, the LCI 5 Series too does away with fog lights. The rear lights of the 5 Series LCI feature a new styling philosophy as well, displaying a clear, tridimensional look, revamped inner graphics and darkened out sections for a sensational effect, at both daytime and at night.

The Sport Line, Luxury Line and M Sport trim variants all come with a new specific styling, to be easily differentiated in-between. The most impressive one remains the M Sport version, which gets its inspiration straight from the same package available for the 7 Series LCI.

New wheel designs, colors, BMW Individual features and M Performance Parts

The new BMW 5 Series also premieres additional standard and BMW Individual exterior paint works, like the Bernina Gray Amber Effect, the Phytonic Blue metallic or the Individual shades of Aventurine Red and Tanzanite Blue.

As well, the new 5 Series introduces a host of new alloy wheel designs for the M Sport, Luxury Line and Sport Line equipment trim levels.

Refined Interior

The cabin of the new 2021 BMW 5 Series is pampered with refined materials, new dashboard trims and new standard, Sensatec and BMW Individual leather upholsteries.

Furthermore, the G30/G31 LCI models get a full integration of the BMW OS 7.0 infotainment system, available as part of the BMW Live Cockpit Plus and high-end BMW Live Cockpit Professional packages.

The 10.25-inch Control Display becomes standard equipment on all 5 Series variants and, if you choose the BMW Live Cockpit Professional infotainment equipment, then your new 5 Series will be complete with a huge, 12.3-inch Control Display, besides the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

