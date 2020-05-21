Video: Superb BMW 3.0 CSL Replica could be yours for $100,000

When it comes to outrageously aggressive designs, it doesn’t get any better than the BMW 3.0 CSL. This car had such an aggressive setup and aero bits that it earned itself the nickname “Batmobile.” Now we all know how various Batmobiles looked like, right? That’s how outlandish this car looked like on the road back in the 1970s. What we’re looking at here though, is the racing version, which was even better.

The BMW 3.0 CSL basically put the German car maker on the map and created a way for the Motorsport division to exist. It was also the one car that introduced the world to the now famous M stripes, thanks to a misunderstanding related to a sponsor. Therefore, it’s no surprise that people are willing to do extraordinary things to have one. Some pay a lot of money for such a model while others are willing to build one themselves, as is the case with this car.

This 1973 BMW 3.0 CSL replica was apparently built on the chassis of a BMW E9 CS. The original car got everything else hooked on, exactly like it would on an homologation, racing car. Apart from the aero bits and the exterior design, the car’s technical side was also modified. Under the hood hides an ALPINA B10 M30 engine.

That means it’s now a powered by a bi-turbo straight six capable of delivering 360 HP and 520 Nm (384 lb-ft) of torque. The gearbox came with the engine and it’s a Getrag 5-speed dogleg.

Other changes include Image wheels, a Sideloader LSD, Brembo front brakes, a ducted side exhaust, new windscreen and rubbers, plumbed-in fire extinguisher, ATL fuel cell to FIA standard FT3-1999 (with a Certificate of Conformance valid until 2022), OMP race seat (in compliance with FIA standard 8859-1999), racing harness and a Custom Cages roll cage.

Basically, this is a proper race car. The previous owner definitely loved driving it otherwise such investments wouldn’t have made sense.

Today, this 3.0 CSL could be yours because is going to be auctioned off on Saturday at an online event set up by Silverstone Auctions. Their experts estimate it will get between £95,000 – £115,000 ($116,000 – $140,000) so it won’t be cheap but then again, looking at how much the real thing costs, it’s not a bad deal.