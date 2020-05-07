2020 BMW 228i Gran Coupe is featured in the Seaside Blue Metallic color

The first Seaside Blue Metallic BMW arrived in 2017, along with the introduction of the current BMW 2 Series Coupe. Now, the flashy and vibrant blue arrives on the first ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. Courtesy of Hendrick BMW in Charlotte, North Carolina, we can now observe from upclose a 2020 BMW 228i Gran Coupe in Seaside Blue.

There is a lot of controversy around the 2 Series Gran Coupe. Despite wearing the 2 Series badge, the four-door coupe is a front-wheel drive-based car, with an optional xDrive all-wheel drive system. Of course, when the new BMW 2 Series Coupe arrives in 2021, the power will be then sent to the rear wheels. Could this be confusing for future BMW customers? Likely, but we’re told that the two will feature distinct designs to further differentiate the two models.

Despite being launched in an SUV-driven market, the premium four-door coupe plans to take on the successful Mercedes-Benz CLA and the Audi A3/S3 Sedan. The styling of the 2 Series Gran Coupe has been the subject of endless discussions online and offline, and it’s without a doubt, one of the controversial ones in the current BMW lineup.

Up front, it looks similar to the 1 Series it shares its chassis with but with some tweaks. For instance, there are little notches in its headlights, which visually separates the two halos in the headlight. It’s a subtle design but one that actually looks quite nice. Another nice bit, full-LED headlights are as-standard.

Out back, it’s a bit interesting. It breaks away from a few small BMW norms. For instance, its taillights are skinny and wide, with a similar design and light pattern as the X6, of all things. There’s also a bit of trim atop the taillights that spans the entire width of the rear end.

From the side, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has an aggressive roofline that leads into a sleek C-pillar and brand new design of the Hofmeister Kink. Some would say a significant departure from the iconic element.

The BMW 228i xDrive Gran Coupe, which is exclusive to the US market, packs a 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 231 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. It will get an eight-speed automatic and xDrive all-wheel drive as-standard.

For the entry-level model in the US, the 228i, pricing starts at $37,500, before $995 destination. As for the high-performance BMW M235i Gran Coupe, it starts life at $45,500 before a $995 destination fee.

That pricing puts the 2 Series Gran Coupe right in line with cars like the Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan, when options are considered. So while it’s not exactly cheap for a small sedan, its pricing is par for the course in this segment.