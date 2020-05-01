BMW M4 Competition Convertible in Individual San Marino Blue

The BMW Abu Dhabi Motors showroom are exhibiting yet another gorgeous, mouth-watering Bimmer: the BMW M4 Competition Convertible in a BMW Individual San Marino Blue exterior paintwork.

The F83 model series is the last M4 model available to order right now, as the F82 generation depicting the Coupe variant has already been removed from most of the online configurators worldwide. It is now also missing from the BMW Individual visualizer as well.

The EDITION ///M HERITAGE, available in a limited production of just 750 units, was in fact the final edition of the F82 M4, used to send off the model series in glorious fashion.

As we prepare for the introduction of the new and extravagant G82 M4 in late 2020, we also remember that an example of the M4 EDITION ///M HERITAGE finished in Laguna Seca Blue was also on display at the BMW Abu Dhabi Motors dealership at the beginning of March.

Now back to the latest star at the famous Middle East dealer. The M4 Competition Convertible is painted in the hallmark, deep San Marino Blue color and is equipped with the Competition package.

Depending on the light, this special BMW Individual shade of blue is a tad brighter than the Tanzanite Blue metallic, for example, but it also incorporates a depth that mimics the color of marine waters.

The M4 Competition Convertible wears a set of 20″ forged alloy wheels with star-spoke style and Ferric Grey polished look and the extended context BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line package. The side line ornaments, the kidney grille, the M4 logo and the side air breathers are all finished in shiny black.

The interior of this M4 is covered in a full Merino leather upholstery in Sakhir Orange/Black combination. The dashboard trims are manufactured from carbon fiber, to further highlight the car’s high performance valence.

The top part of the dashboard is covered in a BMW Individual Merino Black leather upholstery, while the leather-covered M steering wheel features contrasting stitching in the three M colors. As well, the optional M seat belts are also part of the cabin equipment, superbly rounding off the brilliant specification.

As part of the Competition package, the M4 Convertible features extensive chassis upgrades which include the fully Adaptive M suspension and the active M differential working in complete harmony with DSC system.

Power is sent to the rear-axle wheels via the 7-speed ///M dual-clutch transmission (DCT) with Drivelogic. The peak output of the 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder engine that equips this M4 Competition Convertible reaches 331 kW / 450 PS (444 hp). The open-top Bimmer needs just 4.3 seconds to reach 100 km/h.

Let’s have a look at more interesting shots of the San Marino Blue M4 Competition Convertible.