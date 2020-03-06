BMW M4 EDITION ///M HERITAGE is presented in Laguna Seca Blue

The BMW M4 EDITION ///M HERITAGE celebrates the rich history of the high-performance manufacturer from Garching. The newest resident of the BMW Abu Dhabi dealership is a special one: the limited-run BMW M4 EDITION ///M HERITAGE has finally reached the famous showroom from the Middle East.

The special edition M4 was launched last year, with a production output slated to reach just 750 units spanning from November 2019 to April 2020.

The M4 EDITON ///M HERITAGE is equipped with the straight-six 3.0-liter petrol engine that develops 331 kW/450 PS (444 hp), just like M4 CS, the model it is based on. The special feature is that a trio of ///M logo colors will be offered as exterior paint finishes for the M4 EDITION ///M HERITAGE as follows: Laguna Seca Blue, Velvet Blue and Imola Red.

The example that proudly arrived in the BMW Abu Dhabi showroom is featured in Laguna Seca Blue. Other exterior appointments include the high-gloss Shadow Line kidney grille, the forged-alloy star-spoke ///M wheels with a diameter of 20″ and the CFRP roof adorned with a decorative strip in ///M colors.

The cabin of the M4 EDITION ///M HERITAGE is likewise exclusive. The Laguna Seca Blue paint finish is combined with a dual-tone leather upholstery interior in Silverstone/Black. The trim structure on the dashboard is made up of CFRP and features an intricate ornamentation in the traditional ///M colors.

Further special features unique to this limited edition M4 include the “EDITION ///M HERITAGE 1/750” emblems on the dahsboard carbon fiber trims and door sills, the contrasting leather stitching in turquoise shade and the embroidered “EDITION ///M HERITAGE” signature emblems on the front seats’ integrated headrests.

The EDITION ///M HERITAGE could likely be seen as a farewell to the current F82 M4 generation, as the future G82 model series is scheduled to enter into production in November this year, with a prior official premiere in September 2020.