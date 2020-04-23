Video: BMW M340i Touring laps Hockenheim in 2:02.7 minutes

While we’re patiently waiting for the new BMW G80 M3 to come out, BMW fans out there have to make due with the next best thing in the 3 Series range- the BMW M340i xDrive. That’s not a bad consolation prize, especially since the M340i has something to offer that the BMW M3 simply can’t match: a Touring version.

Add up the fact that G-Power released a kit for it that takes the engine up to 510 PS and the lack of a ‘proper’ M3 Touring doesn’t seem so bothersome.

As for the BMW M340i Touring, it may deliver everything you need, without the setbacks a proper M car comes with. I’m talking, of course, about the lack of refinement, the ruggedness and the stiffer suspension it brings to the table.

All those, combined with a higher maintenance cost, might be overlooked by some, who are only looking at the specs and handling. Thus, there’s a pretty nice case building in favor of the M340i.

The guys from Sport Auto also took it out for a spin on their traditional proving grounds at the Hockenheim-GP track. The end result? A more than decent lap time of 2:02.7. Where does that position the BMW M340i Touring compared to its rivals?

Well, the main two opponents it has to face come from Mercedes-Benz and Audi. The Mercedes-AMG C43 T-Modell did the same lap in 2:03.1 which puts it right next to the BMW.

On the other hand, the Audi S4 Avant was even slower, completing the sprint in 2:06.3, more than 3 seconds slower. In its defense, the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer decided, for some reason, to make the European-spec S4 model available solely in diesel guise which surely has an impact on performance.

Compared to the Sedan, the Touring M340i was 1.6 seconds slower, that’s in case you were wondering which body type to go for.