Video: How to Activate Trailer Mode in your BMW SAV

It may seem peculiar to some people but BMW’s are actually used to towing things. Some BMWs are even rated for some serious load capacities, especially the X7 and X5 models. But no matter which one you choose, the procedure to get the tow hook to unravel and to get a trailer attached is pretty much the same, as explained by the latest ‘how-to’ video published by BMW on its Youtube channel.

On modern BMW’s, the tow hook is usually hidden away, under the rear bumper, whenever you don’t use it. It has a mechanism that allows it to change its position, depending on whether you need it or not. The hook also comes with a plug that provides power for the trailer or whatever you’re towing. The car will automatically go into ‘towing’ mode as soon as you connect something to that plug. If the trailer doesn’t have lights or a connector, you can do that manually.

In BMWs with Operating System 7 you can do so by going to: ‘CAR’, ‘Settings’, ‘General settings’, ‘Trailer mode’, and select ‘Trailer mode’. Depending on model and equipment, Lane Change Warning and other driver assistance systems are restricted. When the trailer mode is manually activated, it is not possible to retract the tow hitch. Also depending on model and equipment, other systems, like adjusting the air suspension level, are not available when trailer mode is activated.

Now all you have to do is go out and have some fun. You should also know that the BMW X7 and BMW X5 have a towing capacity of up to 3.5 tons. That should cover most of your needs, in case you’re thinking of using them in that way. Now, as soon as the quarantine is over we’ll all be able to tow our boats and whatnot with our cars and start enjoying the great outdoors once again.