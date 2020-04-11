Video: BMW F90 M5 compared in detail to BMW M8 Competition

Recently, the guys from Evolve have been posting more content on their Youtube channel. The latest video published covers a topic that is heavily debated these days: should you get the M5 or spend more and go for the M8 instead? It’s a relevant topic considering the fact that both of these cars share a magnificent drivetrain underneath that sheet metal.

Now, for those looking for a high-performance M model things are pretty much even between these two, even though the M8 Competition has a slight edge on paper.

According to BMW, if we were to compare the Competition models of both the M5 and the M8, we’d find extremely small discrepancies. Both have a 625 PS 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood and both have 750 Nm (552 lb-ft) of torque. Both have M xDrive and use the same 8-speed automatic gearbox.

In the case of the M8 Cabrio, as is the case here, the acceleration times are identical, both cars being capable of reaching 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds from standstill. The M5 Competition is also lighter than the BMW M8 Competition Convertible by over 100 kilos.

So what’s the difference then? It’s a matter of style and practicality. The M5 offers four full seats (even 5 if you try hard enough) and a loot of space in the boot as well. On the other hand, space is rather limited on the M8 but it does look better.

Apart from that there’s also a slight issue with the prices paid for these cars. If we’re comparing the M5 with the M8 Convertible, you need to pay 40 percent more for the open top experience.

In the U.S., the M5 starts at just over $102,000 while the M8 Convertible adds $40,000 on top of that. Therefore, while the M5 is selling like hot cakes, the M8 models (and 8 Series in general) are sitting idly on dealership floors.