BMW M5 Competition finished in the special Le Mans Blue color

One of the more special shades in the BMW Individual palette is Le Mans Blue, this time featured on the mind-blowing BMW M5 Competition. BMW as a brand is strongly associated with the color blue. Currently, there is quite a rich list of blue shades to choose from, from both the mainstream and BMW Individual palettes, available in both metallic and frozen patterns.

Le Mans Blue is part of the BMW Individual portfolio of colors. Identifiable via code 381, Le Mans Blue is placed between Avus Blue (code 276) and Estoril Blue (code B45) in terms of shade intensity and deepness. It is brighter than Tanzanite Blue II metallic (code C3Z), yet it feels more sober and appears darker than Long Beach Blue (code C16). All in all, Le Mans Blue is an elegant paint finish that can really make your Bimmer stand out of the crowd. It works magic on the full-bred M models, like this cool M5 Competition (F90).

The individualization package for the high-performance executive sedan also includes the Y-spoke style 789 M alloy wheels with Orbit Grey finish, a standard equipment in the Competition package. The BMW Individual Shadow Line package with extended content ensures you get the entire grille, exterior mirrors, side window lines and rear diffuser adorned in high-gloss black.

The M5 Competition also gets carbon fiber high-performance M brakes, depicted by the golden-finished calipers. From what can be seen from outside, the model looks to display a BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery in Smoke White/Black combo, but could as well be Silverstone/Black.

The BMW M5 Competition boasts a massive output of 625 PS / 617 hp from the S63 twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Look for an all-new LCI 5 Series generation to debut in the following months, together with the sharper-styled M5 models. The LCI will bring a new front fascia, new taillights and some new interior tweaks.