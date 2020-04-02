Video: Here’s the BMW M5 hanging with supercars on a drag strip

The new BMW M5 has a lot of enthusiasts since it was released. The new all-wheel drive system, along with the copious amounts of power delivered by the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood, make it a proper land-rocket. Plenty of drag strip videos show it defeating even cars that are more powerful than it. But how would the F90 M5 compare to a set of true supercars from the year 2019?

A Russian Youtuber with some crazy rich friends decided to check things out for himself. Therefore, he got an F90 M5, a Ferrari 488 Pista and a McLaren 720S together for a couple of tests on a drag strip. Normally, nobody would think of comparing a full-size sedan like the M5 with supercars that are twice as expensive and considerably lighter on a track but then again, the M5 seems to like hitting outside its weight limit.

The Ferrari 488 Pista uses a 3.9-liter turbocharged V8 making 720 HP and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) of torque. It sends it all to the rear axle via a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox and weighs just over 1.3 tons. It will do 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.85 seconds. The McLaren 720S is not far from that. It uses a 4-liter turbocharged V8 with the exact same amount of power as the Pista. The transmission is also a 7-speed DCT unit and the acceleration times are identical but the McLaren is a bit heavier.

So, could the M5 hang with these two supercars? No, it can’t keep up after 100 mph but the video does show impressive performance from the BMW considering the odds stacked against it. The first run is a bit disappointing but something probably went wrong there (I can’t understand what they are saying). The other runs though, show a difference that is, in some cases, under 1 seconds over the 1/4 mile. I don’t know about you but I think I prefer the ability to have three friends with me whenever I’m going for a drive and be slower than being marginally faster but confined to only three seats.