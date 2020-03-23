G-Power Hurricane RS is an 820 HP BMW M5 with bigger turbos

The current BMW M5 has been praised by nearly everyone who’s driven it, ever since it was launched, for its incredible performance in both a straight line and on the track. While a lot of the credit goes to the all-wheel drive system, the first of its kind to be used on an M5, the reworked S63 engine is also doing its part. All the tuning kits released for the F90 M5 so far confirm it and we’ve seen some borderline outrageous levels of power being squeezed out of it.

So far, G-Power’s program for it was the most powerful you could get. The 770 HP iteration of G-Power’s M5 was deemed by many as ‘too much’ already, turning the uber-sedan into a car that can keep up with most supercars on the highway. Today though, I stumbled upon yet an even more powerful kit, under the trademark Hurricane RS moniker, of course also from G-Power. The German tuner claims it can squeeze up to 820 HP from the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 along with 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque.

These figures do require some hardware changes though. According to G-Power, the package implies the usage of a new ECU map (GP-820), a new set of turbochargers as well as new downpipes, a new titanium or stainless steel exhaust system and, if you want to, a new set of 21″ Hurricane RR wheels. What I like the most about the car you can see in the photos here is that it’s still keeping that borderline sleeper look.

Unfortunately, for now, we don’t have any numbers for the 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration times but, most likely, while they will be shorter than the standard claims, the difference won’t be as dramatic as you may think. That’s because G-Power probably limits the amount of torque the engine puts out in the first gears, to protect the transmission. Nevertheless, this is bound to be a record-breaking car.