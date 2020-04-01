Video: Go for a ride in a Manhart 630 HP BMW X3 M Competition

Not long after the new BMW X3 M Competition was launched, the guys over at Manhart developed a tuning kit for it. The power output they managed to squeeze out of the engine is simply bewildering, especially since the powerplant under the hood is on the smaller side. Sure, some would argue that a 3.0 liter mill is not that small but then again, we’re talking about over 600 HP here.

The Manhart Racing BMW X3 M Competition takes the S58 3.0 liter straight six under the hood from 510 HP to 630 according to the German tuner. The torque figure also goes up considerably, from 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) to 579 lb-ft (785 Nm), turning the X3 M into a land rocket. The car we’re taking a look at here, courtesy of AutoTopNL, is wearing the full Manhart treatment and is, accordingly, dubbed MHX3 600.

It’s wearing the Manhart exterior design cues we’re all grown to love over the years. The golden accent lines, the aerodynamic kit as well as the 21″ wheels and a modified suspension. That suspension lowers the ground clearance by 30 mm for better control at high speeds. ‘Round the back you’ll also notice the new exhaust system with the four 100-mm tailpipes standing out. This is a stunningly aggressive setup.

As for the speed… Let’s just say it matches the design. The video below claims the Manhart MHX3 600 can do 0-100 km/h (62 mph) from standstill in 3.3 seconds. We don’t have a proper timed run to confirm that claim. However, I have a hunch another video is in the making with all those timed runs lined up. Until then, let’s enjoy the sound of this 630 HP BMW X3 M.