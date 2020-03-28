Video: BMW M4 and E90 M3 star in a CarWow Drag Race special

Thanks to CarWow, we take a look at an old fashioned drag race. The video below aims to answer a nagging question: what is best in a straight line – aspiration or forced induction.

Lining up at the starting line, Mat is driving a Lexus RC F, one of the few cars still in production, using a naturally aspirated engine under the hood. The Lexus has a 5-liter V8 to rely on, making 477 HP.

That’s more than almost all the cars here, with the exception of the Mercedes-AMG C63 S. That car has a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood, good for 510 HP and a lot of torque. Is it the clear favorite? Depends.

We also have an older Mercedes-Benz C63 here, the last model to use a 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V8 under the hood, good for 457 HP. Therefore, we’ll get to see how much of a difference there is between these old and new models.

Speaking of which, the BMW crew is also represented here. We have a BMW M4 lining up at the starting line, with its 3-liter straight six twin turbocharged engine. Just for fun, they also threw in an older E90 M3 with its 4-liter 420 HP naturally aspirated engine.

So, who will win? Well, you’re bound to get some surprises here but I’m not going to ruin your fun by telling you what happened.

Nevertheless, some things are more important than torque or horsepower and those things include the essential part of putting the power down.